Ian Thorpe Makes An Appearance In Rome

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Australian legend Ian Thorpe made an appearance at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome during preliminary action on Saturday, meeting with athletes and fans while being accompanied by Italian swimming icons Massimiliano Rosolino and Filippo Magnini. Per our Giusy Cisale, Thorpe spoke about the importance of educating future generations on the sport.

Courtesy of Giusy Cisale – Swimswam

Thorpe had an illustrious career in the sport through the late ’90s and early 2000s, winning five Olympic gold medals and nine total to be the most decorated Australian Olympian in history. At the 2000 Games in his home country, the now 35-year-old was the most successful athlete in any sport with three gold and two silver medals, including an epic come-from-behind win in the 400 free relay, where he ran down American sprinting legend Gary Hall Jr. to send the Sydney crowd into a frenzy.

After a 2nd successful Olympiad in Athens in ’04, Thorpe took a year off, planning to return at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, but ultimately had to withdraw due to illness and ended up announcing his retirement that November. In 2011 he announced a return to the sport, aiming to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, but ultimately came up short.

In addition to his Olympic success, Thorpe won 11 LC World Championship titles throughout his career, and set 13 individual LC world records.

Philip

Legend.

34 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

The freestyle GOAT

15 minutes ago

