Without Training Home, McEvoy Pulls Out Of Aussie Pan Pacific Trials

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In our preview for the 2018 Australian Pan Pacific Championship Trials, which kick-off tomorrow, June 30th, we noted how two-time world champion James Magnussen was missing from the competition’s start lists. Not having notched a Pan Pacs qualifying time at the Commonwealth Games, the other selection meet for Australia’s Pan Pacs team, these Trials represented the last chance for Maggie to nab a slot on the roster.

The 27-year-old has released statements regarding his absence, stating, “I have decided not to take part in the upcoming Pan Pacs trials, a difficult decision, but one that I believe will benefit me in the long run.

“At the moment I am really excited with some personal development opportunities that currently exist outside the pool and so I will be taking some time away from racing to explore these options and doing so with no deadline or dates on the table.

“Swimming will still play a role in my day-to-day life as I will continue to train and have no intention of retirement just yet but I want to be able to focus my energy completely on these new interests and give them more time and attention.” (sbs.com)

However, Magnussen isn’t the only powerhouse to pull himself out of the competition. The 100m freestyle textile world record holder, Cameron McEvoy, has also revealed he will no longer be competing in South Australia this weekend.

As reported last week, McEvoy has left longtime Bond coach Richard Scarce and is searching for his new training base. Without a permanent home, McEvoy is opting out of the Pan Pac Trials.

“At this stage I will not be trialling for Pan Pacs as I’d like to settle on a program, find progress and put all the processes into action,” McEvoy said in a statement.

“It will be difficult as the defending champion in the 100m freestyle to watch from home but I have confidence in our Dolphins and want to make sure I make decisions that are going to have positive impacts on my career and my longevity.”

McEvoy was scheduled to race the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre. As he did not clock a Pan Pacific Championships qualifying time on the Gold Coast in an individual event, McEvoy will not be representing Australia individually at the Pan Pac Championships.

Also bowing out of the Trials is West Australia’s Zac Incerti, who is suffering from an aggravated disc in his back.