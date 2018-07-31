2018 Pan Pacs Previews: Dressel-Chalmers Showdown In Men’s Sprints

2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Event schedule
- Meet site
- Meet records
Young sprint stars Caeleb Dressel and Kyle Chalmers should meet for the first time since the 2016 Olympics in what could be a clash of sprint free titans.
The two raced head to head at the Rio Olympics, but haven’t faced off directly since. In 2016, Chalmers – then 18 – roared home with an absurd back half to stun the Olympic field and win gold for the swimming-crazed nation of Australia. Dressel, competing in his first-ever senior international meet, was just 6th, though he did swim a best time of 47.91 in prelims. Point: Chalmers.
Then in 2017, Dressel blasted onto the national scene, winning 7 golds at the World Championships, including a 47.17 in the 100 that ranked him 3rd all-time among textile swims. Chalmers missed the meet after having heart surgery. Point: Dressel.
The rubber match is 2018, where Dressel and Chalmers are both slated to swim, though without much in-season dazzle from either. A likely-unrested Dressel averted a near-disaster at U.S. Nationals, missing the Pan Pacs team for two days (including taking 6th in this event in 48.50) before sneaking on late. Chalmers tied for silver at Commonwealth Games in April – that’s typically a pretty important meet for Australia, but there’s really no telling if Chalmers will be more primed for Pan Pacs than he was in going 48.15 there.
Neither will be the top seed in the 100 free, but the duo should draw the most eyes in Tokyo after their stellar 2017 and 2016 seasons, respectively.
Katsumi Nakamura of Japan is the season-leader among Pan Pacs nations at 47.87, a Japanese record. Brazil should field a bunch of competitive threats. Pedro Spajari is 4th in the world (47.95) this year and Gabriel Santos 5th (47.98) after both broke 48 at Brazil’s Maria Lenk Trophy in April. Marcelo Chierighini was fifth at Worlds last summer in 48.11, though he’s been about three tenths slower so far this year.
2015 World Champ Ning Zetao looks to be back for China, but he’s been a bit of a mystery over the past few years, missing finals in Rio before being booted off the national team last year. He’s the only other sub-48 contender in the world so far this year, though, and should be a real factor if he’s competing. (China tends to place a bigger focus on Asian Games, and it’s not clear if they’ll send most of their top swimmers to Pan Pacs or not).
There should be several other Americans and at least one more Australian fighting for the A final, though each nation can only qualify 2 A finalists and 1 B finalist after entering as many as they want for prelims. Jack Cartwright actually beat Chalmers at Australian Trials, though Chalmers returned the favor at Commonwealths. Cameron McEvoy, Australia’s other top threat, is not competing.
For the Americans, Nathan Adrian is a perennial international force who very rarely seems to have an off meet. Behind him is a surge of youth coming out of the NCAA: Blake Pieroni beat Adrian and Dressel for the U.S. National title in 48.08, and Zach Apple was actually faster than that (48.06) in prelims. Townley Haas has typically been more of a 200/400 type, but seems to be coming down in distance and went 48.30 at U.S. Nationals.
Moving down to the 50 yields many of the same suspects. Dressel is probably still the odds-on favorite after going 21.15 last year, and with Worlds silver medalist Bruno Fratus out for Brazil, Dressel should be the only 2017 Worlds A finalist in this event competing in the Pan Pacs field. But he’ll have to contend with youngster Michael Andrew, the 19-year-old who won four events at U.S. Nationals and has come of age as a four-stroke speedster. Andrew’s 21.49 beat Dressel’s 21.67 at U.S. Nationals.
Brazil’s Spajari (21.82) should also be in the mix, along with Adrian (21.85) of the United States and Nakamura (21.87) of Japan. Defending champ Fratus is out of Pan Pacs as is 2014 silver medalist Anthony Ervin. In fact, Adrian, Nakamura and Chierighini are the only returning A finalists in the mix this time around.
Medalist Picks
50 Free
|Medal
|Name
|Nation
|Season-best
|Lifetime-best
|Gold
|Caeleb Dressel
|USA
|21.67
|21.15
|Silver
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|21.49
|21.49
|Bronze
|Pedro Spajari
|Brazil
|21.82
|21.82
100 Free
|Medal
|Name
|Nation
|Season-best
|Lifetime-best
|Gold
|Caeleb Dressel
|USA
|48.50
|47.17
|Silver
|Kyle Chalmers
|Australia
|48.15
|47.58
|Bronze
|Nathan Adrian
|USA
|48.25
|47.52
Why don’t you put time predictions anymore? 😭
“Showdown”. Dressel by a bodylength.
You ought to show more respect to Chalmers. Dude won Olympic Gold at 18 in the 100 free. Never been done before by a guy that young. If he’s back to Rio shape then it will definitely NOT be a body length.
Dressel was tapered for Nationals. As per his interview posted on youtube, he says he had a bad swim in the 100 free. He talked about butting heads with Troy, the pressure of the meet, the time consumption, time management problems, and time consuming commitments of turning pro. After seeing that full interview, I doubt Dressel will improve much on the 100 fly, 50 free. He will be 47+ in 100 free as he did have a bad swim and missed his turn. So he is human after all.
If you think Dressel was fully prepared physically for nationals I don’t really think I can help you.
i would agree too that Dressel will reveal his true cards at Pan pacs
Considering their characteristics, I would reverse the third finishers, because Spajari is more a 100 freer than a 50. So, unlikely that he’ll overcome Adrian in the 50.
In the 100 fr, if Cartwright is fit, very likely he’ll swim under 48″. So, he’ll be in the mix for a medal.
On the one hand, Spajari is better at the 100, but on the other, the field here is also better in the 100. Plus, in the 50, Spajari doesn’t have to get by Adrian… if Dressel and Andrew are the top two Americans, Adrian is in the B final regardless. So Spajari only has to beat the rest of the field (not any of the Americans) to take bronze.
I would agree a little to Nuoto because Spajari has been putting PBs every time he hit the water.. also It seems he split a 46,7 on the relay of 2017 Military Games, also his 47,95 seemed OK, his final time 48,01 was with a terrible start.. Also it might be crazy but we might have a prelims with top 8 going 47… unlikely but not impossible.. Also, the ones who will benefit a lot from this will be other nations for final.. Brazilian and US will fight a lot for the top 2.. creating also a very strong B Final.. If we take 2 US, 2 Brazil, 2 Australia and 1 JPN the last guy on A final might… Read more »
I doubt you will see 8 under 48 in the prelims of the 100 free. i’m guessing the Americans lead the way in the prelims in most events given the teams depth and A final swimmer limit by nation. Not to mention WC spots are still on the line.. The other top contenders have more leeway to get in the A final.
This is a good point. I don’t know why I keep forgetting that only 2 Americans can make the A final. I was thinking, “Surely Adrian will be 21.8 and be in contention for bronze.”