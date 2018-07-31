Maggie Wanezek Breaks Keaton Blovad’s 11-12 Backstroke NAG Record

12-year old Maggie Wanezek of thee Elmbrook Schools swim team in Wisconsin broke the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 50 meter backstroke this weekend at the Wisconsin 12 & Under Long Course State Championships. The meet was held at the Schroeder YMCA in suburban Milwaukee.

Wanezek won the race in 29.36, which knocked eight-tenths of a second off Keaton Blovad‘s record of 30.16 from 2011. A year later, Blovad would become the youngest swimmer to race at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Wanezek was also under the old record on her 200 medley relay leadoff, where she split 29.97.

Wanezek’s record-setting win in the 50 back was one of 9 victories for her, including relays, in 10 events at the meet. She also moved to #2 all-time in the 11-12 100 back, behind only Beth Botsford‘s swim of 1:03.08 from 1994, and #9 in the 200 back.

All Wanezek Results:

50 free – 26.93

100 free – 59.52

50 back – 29.36

100 back – 1:03.60

200 back – 2:20.29

200 IM – 2:27.02

200 Free Relay – 26.25 anchor (1:54.15 winning time)

400 free relay – 57.85 anchor (4:17.85 2nd-place time)

200 medley relay – 29.97 50 backstroke (2:04.70 winning time)

400 medley relay – 1:05.31 backstroke (4:44.52 winning time)

Wanezek is coached by Mike Rose.