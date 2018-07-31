SwimSwam Pulse: 50% Most Excited For Dressel vs Proud in Tokyo

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which Tokyo 2020 race was most exciting to them:
RESULTS
Question: Two years out, which race are you most excited for at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
- Men’s 50 free – 50.8%
- Women’s 100 free – 22.3%
- Men’s 100 back – 15.5%
- Women’s 200 back – 11.4%
About half of poll respondents said they were most excited for the men’s 50 free at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and event that – for now – looks like a brewing showdown between Caeleb Dressel and Ben Proud.
Dressel was the 2017 World Champ in 21.15, the fastest time ever swum in textile (or since the ban of rubberized supersuits in 2010). But Proud blasted a 21.16 to win the Sette Colli meet earlier this summer, setting up what could be a thrilling showdown between the two in two years.
Our poll ran during U.S. Nationals, so it also takes into account that Dressel looked as human as he has in the past 16 months, losing the 50 free to 19-year-old Michael Andrew. Dressel gets a rematch with Andrew at Pan Pacs next week; Proud will swim the race at European Championships at about the same time.
About 22% picked the women’s 100 free, where we’ve seen Simone Manuel upset world record-holders the past two summers. Manuel didn’t show her best stuff at U.S. Nationals, but gets to race Cate Campbell at Pan Pacs this week, while world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom swims at Euros.
15% went for the men’s 100 back, which looks like a wide-open race with a deep field. The women’s 200 back could be much the same way, with a number of different swimmers popping and a few young talents rising.
Dressel vs Proud… to see who gets Silver behind Michael Andrew. WOOOOOOO!
If MA beats Dressel at pan pacs I swear I will break the 200 fly state record next year.
If MA would win anything internationally, me too.
Morozov will be there.
Losing to Dressel 😏
Sure, but not to MA.
How much more can he improve though? He’ll be 28 and would have to swim at least 21.20 to be with those guys. Anything is possible in the 50 though as Ervin has proved..
We’ll see at the Euoropeans first, when he’s 26.
I’m very surprised W 100 Free did not win. The field is going to be unbelievably stacked in Tokyo
Women’s 100 free will be impressive. Some names
Ruck, the Campbell’s sisters, Manuel, Sjostrom could be at huge levels;
and then Ikee, Blume, the other Usa (Gretchen Walsh an intriguing bet, or Comerford), Freya Anderson,
And then Bonnet, Kromowidjojo, Oleksiak, Steenbergen..
I think Sjöjström. Just as the 50 and the 100 fly.
Dressel
46.8 100 free
20.8 50 free
49.4 100 fly
How can everyone be so sure that Dressel was hardly rested, and will drop a lot of time in less than two weeks?
I’m guessing he’ll be a little better, but his free looked off. Maybe it will be back in 10 days, maybe not. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t go best times in at least the sprint frees.
I think we’re talking about Tokyo…
That makes more sense
Has to.
I like that you got downvoted for even suggesting that maybe dressel was just off at Nationals. Pretty sure 90% of the people who comment here are close friends or family of Caleb.
Anyways, I still have faith he’ll pull through at Pan pacs, but his recent performance wasn’t necessarily promising.
Yeah, and Milak will swim 1:49.99 in the 200 fly.
You’re Hungarian right? Cause we all remember how you kept saying Cseh would break 1:51 at the Olympics.
Of course. And? Cseh couldn’t do that. His time from the Europeans could’ve been far enough. But he wasn’t succeeded. Milak is much better mentally. Otherwise our predictions are the same. Bold or good doesn’t matter.