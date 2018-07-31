SwimSwam Pulse: 50% Most Excited For Dressel vs Proud in Tokyo

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which Tokyo 2020 race was most exciting to them:

RESULTS

Question: Two years out, which race are you most excited for at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?



Men’s 50 free – 50.8%

Women’s 100 free – 22.3%

Men’s 100 back – 15.5%

Women’s 200 back – 11.4%

About half of poll respondents said they were most excited for the men’s 50 free at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and event that – for now – looks like a brewing showdown between Caeleb Dressel and Ben Proud.

Dressel was the 2017 World Champ in 21.15, the fastest time ever swum in textile (or since the ban of rubberized supersuits in 2010). But Proud blasted a 21.16 to win the Sette Colli meet earlier this summer, setting up what could be a thrilling showdown between the two in two years.

Our poll ran during U.S. Nationals, so it also takes into account that Dressel looked as human as he has in the past 16 months, losing the 50 free to 19-year-old Michael Andrew. Dressel gets a rematch with Andrew at Pan Pacs next week; Proud will swim the race at European Championships at about the same time.

About 22% picked the women’s 100 free, where we’ve seen Simone Manuel upset world record-holders the past two summers. Manuel didn’t show her best stuff at U.S. Nationals, but gets to race Cate Campbell at Pan Pacs this week, while world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom swims at Euros.

15% went for the men’s 100 back, which looks like a wide-open race with a deep field. The women’s 200 back could be much the same way, with a number of different swimmers popping and a few young talents rising.

