2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships Pick ‘Em Contest is Live

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships is live!
The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to our U.S. Nationals coverage sponsor, Speedo USA.
The Top Scorer of each day receives:
Speedo Silicone Cap, Vanquisher EV Mirrored Goggle, Retro Patch Tee, Teamster Pro Backpack (40L) & Preflex Paddles
The Grand Prize Winner, with the most overall points, receives:
FOR WOMEN – LZR Elite 2 Comfort Strap Kneeskin or LZR Racer X Kneeskin
FOR MEN – LZR Racer X Jammer or LZR Elite 2 Jammer
+ ACCESSORIES FOR MEN & WOMEN GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
Not sure who to pick? Check our official event page for event-by-event previews and predictions.
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Picks will close at 8am Pacfic Time on Wednesday, July 25th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Is there a way to pick the open water swimmers for the distance events? I specifically wanted to pick Ashley Twichell, but she’s not in the pick ‘em. Did I miss something and she chose not to enter the pool races?