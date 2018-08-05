2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships Pick ‘Em Contest is Live

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships is live!

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to our U.S. Nationals coverage sponsor, Speedo USA.

The Top Scorer of each day receives:

Speedo Silicone Cap, Vanquisher EV Mirrored Goggle, Retro Patch Tee, Teamster Pro Backpack (40L) & Preflex Paddles

Speedo Silicone Cap

Vanquisher EV Mirrored Goggle

Retro Patch Tee

Teamster Pro Backpack (40L)

Preflex Paddles

The Grand Prize Winner, with the most overall points, receives:

FOR WOMEN – LZR Elite 2 Comfort Strap Kneeskin or LZR Racer X Kneeskin

FOR MEN – LZR Racer X Jammer or LZR Elite 2 Jammer

+ ACCESSORIES FOR MEN & WOMEN GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

WOMEN’S – LZR Elite 2 Comfort Strap Kneeskin

or

LZR Racer X Kneeskin

MEN’S – LZR Racer X Jammer

or

MEN’S – LZR Elite 2 Jammer

+ACCESSORIES

Fastskin Cap

Not sure who to pick? Check our official event page for event-by-event previews and predictions.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 8am Pacfic Time on Wednesday, July 25th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must: