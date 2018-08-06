Peaty on WR: “The let down of Commonwealth’s kinda fueled me” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

World Record (WR): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

European Junior Record (EJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 57.89 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Adam Peaty unleashed a historic swim in the men’s 100 breast final, torching his world record from the 2016 Olympic Games (57.13) in a time of 57.10*. The only man in history to ever go sub-58, he is now on the cusp of breaking into the 56s. He destroyed the field on the first 50, out in 26.65, and was still the fastest coming home by a wide margin in 30.35.

His teammate James Wilby closed in 30.85 to move up from t-4th at the 50 to 2nd at the finish, breaking 59 for the first time in 58.54. That makes him the 3rd fastest performer in history after entering the meet with a personal best of 59.43.

Anton Chupkov was the third swimmer in the field sub-59 and sub-31 coming home, splitting 28.21/30.75 to set a best time of 58.96 and win bronze. His countryman Kirill Prigoda was just off his best time for 4th in 59.10. Chupkov also broke Prigoda’s Russian Record of 59.05 set last summer.