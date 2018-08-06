Gregorio Paltrinieri Admits to Fever the Day of the 1500 (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 1500 FREE FINAL

World Record (WR):14:31.02 – Sun Yang, 2012

World Junior Record (WJ): 14:51.55 – Mack Horton, 2014

European Record (ER): 14:34.04 – Gregorio Paltrinieri , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 14:48.92 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 14:34.04 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Gregorio Paltrinieri came in as the big favorite in the men’s 1500, having won three consecutive European titles, but it was not his night. He fell off the pace of Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk around the 1000 metre mark, and the German and Ukrainian took off in the battle for gold.

Wellbrock maintained a slight lead throughout the last 500, and out-split Romanchuk on the final 100 (including a 26.99 final 50) to win in a new German Record of 14:36.15, lowering his 14:40.69 from earlier this year. Romanchuk snuck under his Ukrainian Record for silver in 14:36.88, and Paltrinieri settled for bronze in 14:42.85.

Wellbrock and Romanchuk’s swims stack us as the 8th and 9th fastest performances ever, and Wellbrock takes over 4th fastest perfomrer all-time from Romanchuk as he falls to 5th.

Impressively, the entire field was sub-15:00, with Paltrinieri’s Italian teammate Domenico Acerenza(14:51.88) in for 4th.