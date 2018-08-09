Katie Ledecky Sets 200 Free Meet Record in First Swim of 2018 Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her first swim of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Katie Ledecky raced to the top qualifying spot, and a new meet record in the 200 free Thursday morning.

Ledecky split 26.95/28.86/29.55/29.8 en route to her final time of 1:55.16; the previous record was 1:55.74, set in 2014. She is the top seed for finals Thursday day, over a second ahead of No. 2 seed Allison Schmitt, who finished in 1:56.36. Behind Schmitt was Leah Smith in 1:56.81, Taylor Ruck (representing Canada) in 1:56.84, and Katie McLaughlin in 1:56.88. Mallory Comerford was also a top eight prelims finisher in 1:57.48.

For the U.S., only Ledecky and Schmidt can advance to the A-final.

Ledecky has been as fast as 1:54.56 this year, swimming that time at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara.