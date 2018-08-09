2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The opening session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships will feature preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 100 breast, 200 free and 400 IM, along with early heats in the women’s 800 and the men’s 1500 freestyle.

There have been many significant scratches from prelims, including Leah SmithElla Eastin and Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 400 IM, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon in the women’s 200 freestyle (which were rumoured), and Caeleb Dressel not surprisingly out of the men’s 100 breast. Dressel does remain on the start lists for the 200 freestyle.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 1:04.93, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2010

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 59.04, Kosuke Kitajima (JPN), 2010

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 1:44.75, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 4:31.99, Elizabeth Beisel (USA), 2014

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

  • Pan Pac Record: 4:07.59, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

In This Story

44
Leave a Reply

22 Comment threads
22 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
22 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
BSD

Does anyone have a live stream link for prelims?

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Nswim

It’s non existent…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
WV Swimmer

http://www.nahm8.org

Vote Up3-14Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

fake link – was it necessary ?

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
usausausa

nah, mate.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Here we go!

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Pvdh

Time to fire up this dank Japanese stream

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Superfan

Share if it is working for you without changing URL please. Thanks

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Pvdh

“So I’ve confirmed this site https://fujitv.live/fujitv (subscription for more than 24 hours) has TV Asahi ch2 which in the guides say will have Prelims at 10am Tokyo. Time I’ve loaded the windows app and indeed the shows seem to match what is on Asahi TV guide. Channel 59 is the one. It runs in demo mode with what appears to me live TV for several minutes and if you cancel the popup/change channel and back seems to allow you to keep doing. Not sure it is worth the 1 month subscription of $27 for prelims.” Courtesy of KDSwim in the other thread. The guide shows the next thing coming up on channel 59 and It’s Pan Pacs I’m pretty sure.… Read more »

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
kdswim

This is currently showing the correct channel live… will see in a couple minutes if they really have it. Not sure why the -1 for pvdh. It sucks, but so far no one has anything else…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Bogo

It Works!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

what do u see ? tell us how it’s working …..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!