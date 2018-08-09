2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Official SwimSwam 2018 Pan Pacs Preview Index Keep tabs on our running discipline-by-discipline previews for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships below:

2018 Pan Pacs Previews: Tale Of Two Distances In Women’s Fly Events Japanese teenage sensation Rikako Ikee is tied for the fastest time in the world this year in the women’s 100 butterfly (56.23).

2018 Pan Pacs Previews: Dressel & Horomura Rising In Men’s Butterfly Caeleb Dressel is one of three men ever to break 50 seconds in the 100 fly, and he’s the heavy favorite at Pan Pacs even without approaching his best time so far this year.