2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
The opening session of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships will feature preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 100 breast, 200 free and 400 IM, along with early heats in the women’s 800 and the men’s 1500 freestyle.
There have been many significant scratches from prelims, including Leah Smith, Ella Eastin and Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 400 IM, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon in the women’s 200 freestyle (which were rumoured), and Caeleb Dressel not surprisingly out of the men’s 100 breast. Dressel does remain on the start lists for the 200 freestyle.
Women’s 100 Breast Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 1:04.93, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2010
Men’s 100 Breast Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 59.04, Kosuke Kitajima (JPN), 2010
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 1:55.74, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
Men’s 200 Free Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 1:44.75, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002
Women’s 400 IM Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 4:31.99, Elizabeth Beisel (USA), 2014
Men’s 400 IM Prelims
- Pan Pac Record: 4:07.59, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
