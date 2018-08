Pan sur le Pacifique. Coup de 100 Australiens : Chalmers et Campbell domptent Dressel et Manuel

2018 Pan Pacific Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap After breaking the Pan Pacs Record this morning, Murphy is set up for a backstroke sweep and could swim his first sub-1:54 since Rio.

Pan Pacifici 2018: Staffetta USA Squalificata Per Ordine Irregolare CAMPIONATI PAN PACIFICI 2018 Giovedi, 9 Agosto – Martedì 14 agosto 2018 Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Giappone sito…

2018 Pan Pacs Pick’em Final Results godawgs17 was the overall winner with 371.5 points. They book ended the meet with days over 100 points to give them a 20.5 margin of victory over Bear drinks beer.

Ruck Becomes Most Decorated Canadian At Single Pan Pacs With 5 Medals Taylor Ruck broke the Canadian Record for most medals won at the Pan Pacific Championships with five.

7 Gold Medals Salvages USA from Historic Lows to Close 2018 Pan Pacs Ryan Murphy’s win in the 200 back, plus gold from leading off the 400 medley relay, was part of a 7-gold run on Sunday to finish the 2018 Pan Pac Championships.