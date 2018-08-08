Pickrem Out, Dressel Scratches 100 Breast For Day 1 of Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- Long Course Meters (LCM)
- Live Results
Start lists for the first day of Pan Pacs show a number of notable scratches, including third and fourth seeds Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon following up on their hints at dropping the 200 free, #3 400 IM seed Sydney Pickrem scratching all three of her events for Canada and American Caeleb Dressel opting out of the 100 breast.
Titmus and McKeon had both told media leading up to the meet that the 200 free was likely on the chopping block; that opens things up for a still-loaded field that includes Katie Ledecky, Taylor Ruck and Rikako Ikee without either of the top Australian entrants. 19-seed Shayna Jack also scratched the event for Australia.
Pickrem has bowed out of all three of her day 1 entries. The third seed in the 400 IM, Pickrem was a gold medal contender. But she’s out of the 100 breast, 200 free and 400 IM for Canada.
Dressel, who set an American record in short course yards this past winter, was entered in the 100 breast but was always likely going to have to choose between that and the 200 free. Dressel elected to remain in the freestyle, where he’ll look to put up a top-6 American time to make the 4×200 free relay next summer.
The women’s 400 IM saw a lot of big-name scratches. 2017 National Champ Leah Smith has scratched (likely to focus on the 200 free) along with 9th seed Ella Eastin, who is still dealing with mononucleosis and didn’t swim this event at U.S. Nationals.
You can see the full list of scratches below. Start lists are available here.
Women’s 100 breast
- #13 Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
Men’s 100 breast
- #15 Caeleb Dressel (USA)
Women’s 200 free
- #3 Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
- #4 Emma McKeon (AUS)
- #19 Shayna Jack (AUS)
- #20 Mackenzie Padington (CAN)
- #26 Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (CAN)
- #27 Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
- #31 Regan Smith (USA)
Men’s 200 free
- #10 Zane Grothe (USA)
- #28 Ryan Murphy (USA)
Women’s 400 IM
- #3 Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
- #4 Leah Smith (USA)
- #9 Ella Eastin (USA)
- #12 Mabel Zavaros (CAN)
Men’s 400 IM
- #7 Clyde Lewis (AUS)
- #10 Mitch Larkin (AUS)
- #13 Jonathan Gomez (COL)
Women’s 800 free
- #12 Emma Robinson (NZL)
Men’s 1500 free
- None
So does this mean we will deffinitaly see Dressel swim the 200 FR?
Nothing is certain until everyone is in the water for his heat, but he doesn’t have any other events today. Seems pretty likely he’s gonna swim the 200.
Dressel 1:41.99 confirmed
Makes no sense for Titmus to scratch her 2nd best event here. Thought she wanted to beat Ledecky… She thinks she’s gonna do it in the 8???
AUS swimming (minus Chalmers) yet again completely backwards.