Jack Cartwright Scratches 200 Free A-Final At Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
Swimming Australia has announced that Jack Cartwright has scratched out of the men’s 200 free A-final on night 1 of the Pan Pacific Championships, allowing Clyde Lewis to be bumped up into the championship heat and Mack Horton into the B-final.
The news was announced via Swimming Australia Twitter:
BREAKING NEWS: Team Director Jacco Verhaeren announces fastest AUS Jack Cartwright (pic) 1:46.38 rested from tonight’s 200m free final allowing Clyde Lewis 1:46.54 to join fastest AUS Alex Graham 1:46.35 in tonight’s A final @_mackhorton into B final 1:46.66 #PanPacs2018 pic.twitter.com/K9oqPGohnu
— Australian Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) August 9, 2018
Cartwright had swum a time of 1:46.38 in the prelims, the 4th fastest overall and 2nd fastest among Aussies with Alexander Graham (1:46.35) .03 ahead. That lowered Cartwright’s personal best by almost a full second, previously having been 1:47.31 in 2017. Graham also set a best time, previously a 1:46.60 at the Commonwealth Games.
Those swims knocked medal favorites Chalmers (1:46.62) and Horton(1:46.66) out of the A-final, with Horton not even in the B-final as Lewis was the 3rd fastest Aussie in 1:46.54 (only two swimmers per country can swim in the A-final, and an additional two in the B-final).
But now, with the scratch, Lewis will get bumped up into the ‘A’, and Chalmers and Horton will contest the B-final alongside Americans Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple.
I thought Chalmers would also scratch the B finals and allow Elijah Winnington to swim in the B final .. what a mess eh.. lol
I thought it was a max of 3 swimmers in Finals per nation.
No, 2.
Meant A/B finals. I know you can only have two in the A, but I thought you could only add a third (assuming 2 in A final) to the B.