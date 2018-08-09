Jack Cartwright Scratches 200 Free A-Final At Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming Australia has announced that Jack Cartwright has scratched out of the men’s 200 free A-final on night 1 of the Pan Pacific Championships, allowing Clyde Lewis to be bumped up into the championship heat and Mack Horton into the B-final.

The news was announced via Swimming Australia Twitter:

BREAKING NEWS: Team Director Jacco Verhaeren announces fastest AUS Jack Cartwright (pic) 1:46.38 rested from tonight’s 200m free final allowing Clyde Lewis 1:46.54 to join fastest AUS Alex Graham 1:46.35 in tonight’s A final ⁦@_mackhorton⁩ into B final 1:46.66 #PanPacs2018 pic.twitter.com/K9oqPGohnu — Australian Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) August 9, 2018

Cartwright had swum a time of 1:46.38 in the prelims, the 4th fastest overall and 2nd fastest among Aussies with Alexander Graham (1:46.35) .03 ahead. That lowered Cartwright’s personal best by almost a full second, previously having been 1:47.31 in 2017. Graham also set a best time, previously a 1:46.60 at the Commonwealth Games.

Those swims knocked medal favorites Chalmers (1:46.62) and Horton(1:46.66) out of the A-final, with Horton not even in the B-final as Lewis was the 3rd fastest Aussie in 1:46.54 (only two swimmers per country can swim in the A-final, and an additional two in the B-final).

But now, with the scratch, Lewis will get bumped up into the ‘A’, and Chalmers and Horton will contest the B-final alongside Americans Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple.