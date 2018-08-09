Jack Cartwright Scratches 200 Free A-Final At Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming Australia has announced that Jack Cartwright has scratched out of the men’s 200 free A-final on night 1 of the Pan Pacific Championships, allowing Clyde Lewis to be bumped up into the championship heat and Mack Horton into the B-final.

The news was announced via Swimming Australia Twitter:

Cartwright had swum a time of 1:46.38 in the prelims, the 4th fastest overall and 2nd fastest among Aussies with Alexander Graham (1:46.35) .03 ahead. That lowered Cartwright’s personal best by almost a full second, previously having been 1:47.31 in 2017. Graham also set a best time, previously a 1:46.60 at the Commonwealth Games.

Those swims knocked medal favorites Chalmers (1:46.62) and Horton(1:46.66) out of the A-final, with Horton not even in the B-final as Lewis was the 3rd fastest Aussie in 1:46.54 (only two swimmers per country can swim in the A-final, and an additional two in the B-final).

But now, with the scratch, Lewis will get bumped up into the ‘A’, and Chalmers and Horton will contest the B-final alongside Americans Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple.

Verram

I thought Chalmers would also scratch the B finals and allow Elijah Winnington to swim in the B final .. what a mess eh.. lol

25 minutes ago
Ole 99

I thought it was a max of 3 swimmers in Finals per nation.

8 minutes ago
Hswimmer

No, 2.

4 minutes ago
Ole 99

Meant A/B finals. I know you can only have two in the A, but I thought you could only add a third (assuming 2 in A final) to the B.

49 seconds ago

