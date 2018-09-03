MA State Champ Katherine Connolly Gives Verbal to Cincinnati Bearcats

Katherine Connolly of Hingham, Massachusetts has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Cincinnati beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Jaclyn Klimczak in the class of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Cincinnati! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing team and school! Go Bearcats!!”

A rising senior at Hingham High School, Connolly is the 2018 MIAA Division 1 state champion in the 100 fly (55.57) and 7th-place finisher in the 100 back. She also contributed to Hingham’s 13th place 400 free relay, swimming the anchor leg in 55.20. She holds four individual and two relay school records and is a three-time Patriot League All-Star. Connolly was named to the Boston Globe’s 2017-18 Girls’ Swimming All-Scholastics list.

Connolly swims year-round for Kingfish Swimming whom she represented at 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championship East and 2018 TXLA Speedo Super Sectionals. She went best times in the SCY 500 free, 100 back, and 200 fly in Austin, making finals in the 200 fly. This summer Connolly updated her LCM times in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

The Bearcats finished second at the 2018 AAC Championships. Connolly would have joined rising juniors Simone Palomo and Michaela Wheeler, with whom she’ll overlap for a year, in the A final of the 100 fly, and rising sophomore Katelyn Qualls in the B final of the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.57

200 fly – 2:02.40

200 back – 2:06.02

400 IM – 4:35.40