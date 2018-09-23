After Big Junior Year Drops, Will Koeppen Commits to Virginia Tech

Will Koeppen has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech. He joins 10th-ranked AJ Pouch as men’s verbal commitments in the program’s first full recruiting cycle with Sergio Lopez as the program’s head coach.

Koeppen is primarily a sprint freestyler and backstroker from Machine Aquatics in Arlington, Virginia, he represents Langley High School scholastically.

Best Times (Yards):

50 free – 21.58

100 free – 47.25

200 free – 1:45.17

100 back – 51.41

200 back – 1:52.15

Best Times (Meters):

50 free – 27.41

100 free – 53.32

200 free – 2:00.31

100 back – 59.33 (Winter Juniors cut)

200 back – 2:09.97

After skipping most of the 2016 and 2017 long course seasons, Koeppen jumped back in in 2018 with lifetime bests in 9 events. That includes his first Winter Juniors cut, in the 100 back, at NCSA Junior Nationals.

That mirrors a yards trend, where he erupted as a junior. For example, he improved his 100 yard free time from a 52.3 as a sophomore to a 47.2 as a junior, and his 50 free from 24.1 to 21.5. He dropped 4 seconds in his 100 back, and 13 seconds in his 200 back. It’s those drops that make Koeppen an exciting prospect, in spite of times that wouldn’t rank among the top 100 in the ACC – this is a commitment that will be easier to evaluate after his senior season of high school or freshman season of college than at the present moment.

“I am super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Virginia Tech!” Koeppen said of his decision. “I am so excited to swim under Coach Sergio Miro Lopez and the rest of the amazing Hokie coaching staff next year. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping and supporting me along the way #GoHokies”