Patrick Cullen to Join Sister Julia in NCAA D1; Sends Verbal to Boston College

According to his sister, Alabama freshman Julia Cullen, Radnor, Pennsylvania’s Patrick Cullen verbally committed to swim for Boston College in the class of 2023. Julia and Patrick have a 15-year-old younger sister Casey Cullen who swims for Dick Shoulberg.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim for Boston College. I am honored to be apart [sic] of such an excellent program and compete in the ACC. I am most appreciative of my family, friends, and teammates for helping me achieve this incredible goal. GO EAGLES 🦅 “

Unlike his older sister, who was a boarder at the Bolles School, Patrick Cullen attends Radnor High School in his hometown. He is a three-time NISCA All-American and a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. In his junior season, he placed 5th in the 50 free (20.83) and 15th in the 100 free (46.50) at 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. He also led off Radnor’s 5th-place 200 free relay (20.84) and anchored the 13th-place 400 free relay (46.29), contributing to Radnor’s finish on the 13th run of the ladder in the boys’ team standings.

Cullen represents Radnor Aquatic Club in club swimming. His top SCY times:

50 free – 20.83

100 free – 46.31