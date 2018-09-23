Breaststroker Annie O’Dare Becomes Auburn Women’s 4th 2019 Verbal

Annie O’Dare from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University, becoming the fourth future member of the 2023 women’s team after Hanna Newby, Hannah Mattson, and Shayna Fetes.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! Thank you to my family, friends, and all of my coaches who have helped me so much along the way. Can’t wait for the next 4 years!! War Eagle!!🧡🦅”

O’Dare is a senior at Gwynedd Mercy Academy. She won the 100 breast (1:02.14), was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:03.26), led off the 5th-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the 6th-place 400 free relay at 2018 PIAA Class AA Championships last February, helping Gwynedd Mercy finish 3rd in the overall team standings.

O’Dare does her club swimming with Upper Dublin Aquatic Club. She had an outstanding LCM season which culminated in July at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship where she finaled in the 50/100 breast and earned new PBs in the 50 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 50/100 back.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.14

200 breast – 2:18.46

100 back – 56.31

200 IM – 2:03.26

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 52.41