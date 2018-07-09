Auburn Scores Verbal Commitment from OK State Record-holder Hanna Newby

Hanna Newby, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Guthrie, Oklahoma, has verbally committed to Auburn University for the 2019-20 season and beyond. Future teammates Hannah Mattson and Shayna Fetes have also committed to the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me in both my collegiate studies and swimming at Auburn. I look forward to being part of the Auburn family. #WDE!”

A rising senior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Newby has swept the 200 IM and 100 breast events at the OSSAA Class 5A State Meet in each of her three high school swim seasons. Furthermore, she broke the Oklahoma 5A records in both events as a freshman, and has lowered them every year since.

Newby swims year-round with American Energy Swim Club. She was an A-finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast (placing 7th in each) at Winter Juniors West last December. At Columbia Sections three months later, she won the 100 breast, was runner-up in the 50/200 breast and 200 IM, and placed third in the 400 IM. The 50 breast and both IMs were PBs. So far this spring she has improved her LCM lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:12.25

100 breast – 1:01.16

50 breast – 28.61

200 IM – 2:01.46

400 IM – 4:20.36

100 free – 51.51

100 fly – 55.50

