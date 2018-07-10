Zips Kick Off 2019 Recruiting with Verbals from Rachel Schiffli and Alyssa Riker

Indiana’s Rachel Schiffli and Michigan’s Alyssa Riker have announced their verbal commitments to the University of Akron’s class of 2023. The Zips have won 5 consecutive MAC titles under head coach Brian Peresie.

Rachel Schiffli

“I am extremely humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Akron. Coach Brian and the team made me feel welcome from the start. Akron is the perfect school to meet my academic and swimming goals. I want to thank you family, coaches and friends for their continued support! I look forward to becoming a Zip!”

Indianapolis-native Schiffli will be a senior at Franklin Central High School in the fall. She does her club swimming with Flashes Aquatics. A sprint free/fly specialist, Schiffli came in 7th in the 50 free (23.74) and tied for 10th in the 100 fly (56.21) at the 2018 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 51.62

100 fly – 56.10

Congrats to our favorite “water girl”😉 @rachel_schiffli on her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at @AkronZips pic.twitter.com/d5p4TxcPkp — FC GIRLS XC/TF (@FCGIRLSXC) June 14, 2018

Alyssa Riker

“I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Akron. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt like it was home and the best fit for me. I love the girls on the team, the coaching staff, the team culture that has been created, the campus and facilities, and the academic opportunities that Akron has to offer. I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family that have helped me get to this point. I cannot wait to start my journey as a Zip! Fear the Roo!”

Riker, who hails from Portage, Michigan, is a rising senior at Portage Northern High School and swims year-round for Portage Aquatic Club. She swims fly/free/IM with an emphasis on the mid-range distances. Recently, she had an outstanding meet at Akron Sectionals, attaining the A final of the 200 fly, the B finals of the 100/200 free and 200 IM, and the C final of the 100 fly, and picking up PBs in the 100/200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:03.55

100 fly – 57.26

200 free – 1:52.97

100 free – 52.95

200 IM – 2:07.78

400 IM – 4:33.77

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Akron! I want to thank all the coaches, teammates, friends and family that have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t wait to be a Zip! 💙💛#feartheroo pic.twitter.com/SeZeYDhvB3 — Alyssa Riker (@alyssa_riker10) June 22, 2018

