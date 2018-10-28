Cate Campbell Named Swimming Australia Swimmer of the Year

Australian swimmer Cate Campbell was named the 2018 Swimming Australia Olympic Program Swimmer of the Year as one of 3 top prize-winners on Saturday night in Melbourne at the Swimming Australia Awards. The event, which coincided with the conclusion of the Short Course National Championships (in which Campbell didn’t race), celebrates the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season.
Over the last year, Campbell broke the World Record in the 100 short course meter free at the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships; won 3 gold and 1 silver medals at the Commonwealth Games; anchored Australia’s World Record breaking 400 free relay at the Commonwealth Games; and won 5 gold medals at the Pan Pac Championships. Pan Pacs included a new personal best and Commonwealth Record in the 100 free (52.03) and a new Meet Record in the 50 free (23.81).
Other award winners:
- Jack McLoughlin (Chandler) & Emma McKeon (Griffith University), Hancock Prospecting Swimmers Swimmer (TIE) – The two swimmers tied in a vote among their peers, McKeon earned this honor for the 2nd-straight year. She won 6 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including on that World Record-setting 400 free relay and Games Records setting 800 free and 400 medley relays. She followed that up with 4 gold medals and 2 bronze medals at Pan Pacs, with all 4 golds coming in relay events. McLoughlin won the 1500 free and took silver in the 400 free at the Commonwealth Games, then won the 400 and took bronze in the 800 and 1500 freest at Pan Pacs.
- Matthew Levy (North Sydney), Paralympic Program Swimmer of the Year – Levy won the men’s S7 50 free event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
- Karena Lee (Noosa), Open Water Swimmer of the Year – In a tough year for Australia’s open water swimming group, Lee took a silver medal in the 10k at the Pan Pac Championships
- Ben Pobhan (Arena), AIS Discovery of the Year
- Kyle Chalmers (Marion) & Ariarne Titmus (St. Peter’s Western), Patron Awards
