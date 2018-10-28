Cate Campbell Named Swimming Australia Swimmer of the Year

Australian swimmer Cate Campbell was named the 2018 Swimming Australia Olympic Program Swimmer of the Year as one of 3 top prize-winners on Saturday night in Melbourne at the Swimming Australia Awards. The event, which coincided with the conclusion of the Short Course National Championships (in which Campbell didn’t race), celebrates the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season.

Over the last year, Campbell broke the World Record in the 100 short course meter free at the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships; won 3 gold and 1 silver medals at the Commonwealth Games; anchored Australia’s World Record breaking 400 free relay at the Commonwealth Games; and won 5 gold medals at the Pan Pac Championships. Pan Pacs included a new personal best and Commonwealth Record in the 100 free (52.03) and a new Meet Record in the 50 free (23.81).

