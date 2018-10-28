Versatile Victoria Ambrose Commits to Delaware

Victoria Ambrose of Andover, Massachusetts has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Delaware for the 2019-20 season and beyond.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Delaware. Once I met the team and the coaches, I knew that Delaware was the place I wanted to further my academic and swimming career. I am thankful for the opportunity to be a fighting blue hen, and I am looking forward to swimming for Coach Pablo Marmolejo and Coach Michael Walker. Go Blue Hens!!!”

Currently a senior at Andover High School, Ambrose kicked off her high school career with wins in the 200 free (1:53.74), 500 free (5:10.82), and 400 free relay (54.14 split) at the 2015 Division 1 Fall State Swimming and Diving Championships to help Andover cruise to a state title. Last fall as a junior she won the 100 free (53.28), was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:06.59), and contributed legs to the winning 200 free relay (25.36) and 400 free relay (53.95 leadoff).

Ambrose swims year-round for YMCA of the North Shore. She competed at Jenks Sectionals this summer in the 200 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and finaled in the 200 fly and both IMs. Many of her top short-course times come from the New England Swimming Senior Championships in December of 2017. She was an A-finalist in both IMs and updated her SCY times in the 50 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:04.55

400 IM – 4:23.31

200 back – 2:03.53

100 back – 57.74

500 free – 5:05.79

200 free – 1:53.74