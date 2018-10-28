WATCH: Michael Andrew Vlogs from Doha World Cup

In the latest vlog of his series, National Champion and Pan Pacs champion Michael Andrew filmed his experiences for the second stop of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar back in September.

Andrew finished the second stop of the World Cup series with 2 golds and 4 silvers. His 2 victories were in the 100 fly (51.83) and the 50 back (24.49), the third-best performance of the meet on the men’s side with 945 FINA points. His four runner-up finishes were in the 50 free (21.95), 50 breast (27.47), 100 back (54.11), and 50 fly (23.21).

With the first cluster of the series completed, Andrew maintained his second place high point position with 87 points behind Russia’s Anton Chupkov.

The latest of Andrew’s vlogs highlighted his pre-meet preparations with fellow professional swimmers, especially after a long travel to Doha.

Tune in for more guest appearances from South Africans Chad Le Clos and Ryan Coetzee, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, and Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov – who shared his thoughts on racing with Andrew.