Grizzlies Kick off 2019 Recruiting Class with Verbal from Michael VanCoppenolle

Michael VanCoppenolle from Goshen, Indiana has verbally committed to swim for Oakland University’s class of 2023 and will begin in the fall of 2019.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Oakland University. The moment I was on campus I knew Oakland was for me. The coaches, team and facilities were exactly what I was looking for. GO GRIZZLIES!”

VanCoppenolle is a senior at Northridge High School; he swims year-round for Northridge Area Swimming Association. A breaststroke/IM specialist, he earned lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 200 IM while representing his school at the 2018 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championships. He finished 14th in the final of the breast and was 17th out of heats in the IM. He also swam on the 200 medley and 400 free relays. In club swimming he had a busy long course season, competing at 2018 PSS Indy, Indiana Senior Long Course State Championships, and NCSA Summer Championship. At NCSAs he finaled in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

VanCoppenolle will be an immediate impact player for the Grizzlies. He would have scored at 2018 Horizon League Championships in the A final of the 400 IM and the B final of the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 58.07

200 breast – 2:05.87

200 IM – 1:53.50

400 IM – 4:01.98