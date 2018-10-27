Fraser-Holmes Makes First Elite Int’l Squad Since Suspension

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Among the 20-strong Aussie line-up for the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou is 2016 Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes, the Olympic finalist who missed most of the 2017/18 season due to a suspension.

The 27-year-old completed a 12-month ban for having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes began training again alone in December 2017 after having taken 6 months off.

However, ‘TFH’ made his comeback to racing at the Australian Pan Pacific Championship Trials this past July. Although he didn’t make the team for Tokyo later this summer, the Griffith University athlete did get some valuable racing back in his system to serve as a springboard for the remainder of the season.

As such, Fraser-Holmes put everything he had into the 400m IM on the final night of these national championships, after having missed out on individual bids in other events here in Melbourne, including the 200m freestyle.

TFH clocked a time of 4:04.55 to clinch a spot on the SC World Championships roster for his nation, giving a performance worthy of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers saying it was ‘one of the most inspirational races’ he’s ever witnessed.