NCSA 100 Breast Champ Maggie Kleinsmith Verbals to Villanova

Maggie Kleinsmith, who hails from Mount Kisco, New York, has verbally committed to Villanova University.

“I choose Villanova because of the incredible academics and athletics! I think it’s the perfect place to continue my career as a student athlete. I’m super excited to spend these next 4 years as a wildcat!!!”

A senior at Fox Lane High School, Kleinsmith swims for her high school and the club team BGC-N. Westchester Marlins. She placed 3rd in the 100 breast (1:06.54) at the 2017 NYSPHSAA Public Swimming & Diving Championships last November. In club swimming she won the 100m breast going 1:10.64 at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship. She also finished 4th in the 50 breast (32.79) and 10th in the 200 breast (2:37.69). Two week earlier at the Metropolitan Swimming Senior Long Course Championships she logged personal bests in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Villanova women won the conference title at 2018 Big East Championships. Kleinsmith would have scored in the A final of both the 100 breast and 200 breast. 3 seniors (Gabrielle Daigneault, Heather Farley and Olivia Cacciatore) scored in the A final of the 200 breast, while Farley and then-freshman Rayann Jaryszak were A finalists in the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.26

100 breast – 1:02.80

200 breast – 2:17.96

200 IM – 2:11.57