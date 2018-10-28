Free/Back Specialist Victoria Kaufman Commits to Akron

Westminster, Maryland’s Victoria Kaufman has verbally committed to the University of Akron for 2019-20. She will join Alivia Farber, Alyssa Riker, Olivia DeRodes, and Rachel Schiffli in the class of 2023.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Akron. I would like to thank my past and present coaches, family and friends. I am super excited to become a zip!”

Kaufman is a senior at Carroll Christian Schools in Westminster. She swims year-round for Eagle Swim Team under head coach Scott Ward and specializes in freestyle and backstroke. She had a strong showing at the Maryland LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February, finaling in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. She earned PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free and 200 back.

The Zips won the 2018 MAC title by a margin of 237 points. Kaufman’s top times are just a tick off scoring position in all her events (MAC only has an A final and a B final at conference championships).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.84

200 free – 1:52.06

100 back – 57.64

200 back – 2:03.71