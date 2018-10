10 Trainer Stereotypen – erkennst du deinen Trainer wieder?

Free/Back Specialist Victoria Kaufman Commits to Akron Victoria Kaufman from Westminster, Maryland’s Carroll Christian Schools and Eagle Swim Team has verbally committed to the University of Akron.

NCSA 100 Breast Champ Maggie Kleinsmith Verbals to Villanova Maggie Kleinsmith from Fox Lane High School and BGC-N. Westchester Marlins has verbally committed to Villanova University.

Fraser-Holmes Makes First Elite Int’l Squad Since Suspension Said Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers on teammate Thomas Fraser-Holmes’ return to an elite international squad, “That was one of the most inspirational races I’ve ever witnessed. This guys been through it all over the past 18 months, but is now back on top!”

Grizzlies Kick off 2019 Recruiting Class with Verbal from Michael VanCoppenolle Michael VanCoppenolle from Northridge High School and Northridge Area Swimming Association in Indiana has verbally committed to Oakland University.