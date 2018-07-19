Wisconsin State Champ Farber gives Akron Zips Another 2019 Verbal Commitment

Alivia Farber from Waukesha, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Akron’s swimming and diving team, joining Alyssa Riker and Rachel Schiffli in the class of 2023.

“I chose the University of Akron because I immediately felt at home on campus and with the team. I know I will be able to achieve my goals in and out of the water with the academic and athletic support that Akron has to offer. I cannot wait to become a Roo and train with Coach Brian and the amazing UA team. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me throughout my swim journey. GO ZIPS!”

Farber, a rising senior at Waukesha West High School, swims year-round for Schroeder YMCA at the Milwaukee Schroeder Prep location. In her junior season, she won a Wisconsin State title in the women’s 1650 freestyle at the 2018 Wisconsin Swimming LSC 13 & Over Short Course State Championships; she was also an A-finalist in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyle events, and in the 100 IM.

A 4-time WIAA State qualifier and 2-time All-State Honorable Mention honoree in 100/200 freestyles, Farber currently holds 3 Waukesha West school records: 500 freestyle, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay.

Swimming with Schroeder YMCA at the 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals in early April, Farber competed in the 100/200/500/1000 free and was a member of the 5th-place 4×100 free and 8th-place 4×100 medley relays.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.12

200 free – 1:51.91

500 free – 5:02.99

1000 free – 10:22.93

1650 free – 17:39.61

100 breast – 1:06.48

200 breast – 2:20.92

200 IM – 2:09.83

Akron has won 5 consecutive MAC Swimming and Diving titles. Farber will be an immediate impact player, with a 200 breast time that would have scored in the B final at the 2018 MAC Championships. Furthermore, her free time that is very close to scoring (it took 1:51.28 to get a second swim in 2018) and her mile time isn’t far off either (she would have been 20th this year – only the top 16 score at MAC Championships).

