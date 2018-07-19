Ruck, Overholt Highlight 13 Pan Pac Qualifiers On Day 1 Of CAN Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The opening day of the Canadian Pan Pac Trials have wrapped up, and 13 swimmers have booked their ticket to next month’s Championships in Tokyo.

Eight of those 13 come from the 200 freestyle, where the top-4 finishers for both men and women automatically qualified for the relay. In the other events, the winner automatically qualified, with 2nd and 3rd place finishers also under the FINA ‘A’ cut having a shot at being added to the team (there weren’t any on day 1).

Taylor Ruck popped off a very impressive 1:55.45 to win the women’s event, and Kayla Sanchez, Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith all secured their spot on the team in 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Ruck, Sanchez and Oleksiak were also three of the six who swam under the ‘A’ cut on the night, joined by Markus Thormeyer, Kierra Smith and Emily Overholt.

Thormeyer won the men’s 200 in 1:47.66, a lifetime best, and will be joined on the relay at Pan Pacs by Alex Pratt, Javier Acevedo and Jeremy Bagshaw.

Smith won the women’s 100 breast in 1:07.57, getting under the cut by .01, while Rachel Nicol and Faith Knelson narrowly missed out.

Overholt had an impressive and emotional win in the 400 IM, coming back from an injury plagued year in 2017 to clock in at 4:42.77. She slid under the cut of 4:43.06, while runner-up Sarah Darcel was a bit off in 4:44.21. Also of note was top seed from prelims Sydney Pickrem scratching out of the final late.

Also booking their ticket to Pan Pacs with wins were Richard Funk in the men’s 100 breast, Mackenzie Padington in the women’s 800 free, and Tristan Cote in the men’s 400 IM.

For a full recap of day 1 finals, click here.

Canadian Pan Pac Qualifiers Through Day 1 (13)

Note: Sanchez and Oleksiak are given ‘200 FR’ instead of the 4×200 relay under events because they were under the FINA ‘A’ standard. Once at Pan Pacs, swimmers can swim whatever events they want, so ultimately it doesn’t really matter.