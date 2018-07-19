2018 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The first night of finals are set to get underway from Edmonton, as Canadians will look to book their ticket to the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in August. Each winner will automatically qualify for Pan Pacs, and 2nd and 3rd place finishers who get under the FINA ‘A’ cut will likely also be added to the team. The 100 and 200 free will qualify the top-4 finishers for the relays at Pan Pacs.

Tonight we’ll have the women’s 800 freestyle, and the men’s and women’s 200 free, 100 breast and 400 IM. Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak highlight the women’s 200 free field, with Sydney Pickrem, Sarah Darcel and Emily Overholt in action in the women’s 400 IM.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56

Mackenzie Padington of the Campbell River Killer Whales is the first Canadian to qualify for the Pan Pacific Championships, definitively winning the women’s 800 freestyle in a time of 8:39.91. Her PB stands at 8:31.68 from the 2017 World Trials, and her fastest this season is 8:37.61 from the Mel Zajac meet in June.

Olivia Anderson, who joined Padington in representing Canada in this event at the 2017 World Championships, touched 2nd in 8:47.76, and 15-year-old Emma O’Croinin of Edmonton Keynao dropped two seconds from her lifetime best to take 3rd in 8:49.85.

