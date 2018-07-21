Yuri Kisil Blasts 22.10 50 Free At Day 4 Prelims Of Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The fourth of five preliminary sessions from the 2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials in Edmonton featured just two events, the 200 back and 50 free, along with timed final heats of the women’s 1500 free going off before the top-seeded heat swims with finals at the end of the session.

The most impressive swim of the morning came from UBC’s Yuri Kisil, as he ripped a 22.10 in the men’s 50 free for the top seed by nearly seven-tenths of a second. He did win the 100 free on day 2, but was nearly a full second off his best time. Here, he was just .07 off his lifetime best of 22.03, set at the Commonwealth Games in April. He’ll look to crack the 22-second barrier for the first time tonight.

Alex Loginov of the Toronto Swim Club sits 2nd in 22.77 and has a shot at the 22.47 FINA ‘A’ standard tonight having been as fast as 22.24 last year. Spencer Bougie (22.80) of Pointe-Claire, along with 400 free relay Pan Pac qualifiers Owen Daly (22.91) and Ruslan Gaziev (22.93) also cracked 23 seconds.

In the women’s 200 back, Kylie Masse cruised to the top time of the morning in 2:11.66, and should be much faster tonight. She was about a half second off her season-best in winning the 100 back (59.10), and currently leads the world rankings in this event with a 2:05.98 from the Commonwealth Games.

Kennedy Goss sits 2nd in 2:13.40, and will look to put herself in the running for Pan Pac qualification by getting under the ‘A’ cut of 2:11.53 tonight. She’s been 2:11.71 this season at the Indianapolis PSS and has a best time of 2:09.14 from last summer’s Canadian Championships.

Some of the other contenders to get under the ‘A’ standard in this race and place in the top-3, Jade Hannah, Alexia Zevnik, Mabel Zavaros and Rosie Zavaros, all ended up missing the A-final. Zevnik was 2:09.9 last summer, while the other three all hold PBs of 2:11. Both Zevnik and M. Zavaros have already made the team.

OTHER EVENTS