German International Championships: Day 3 recap

2018 International German Swimming Championships

On day 3 of the 2018 German Open Championships the ladies started into the finals session with the 200m freestyle. Four swimmers in the event have been nominated for the European Championships (LC) in August. Isabel Gose, Reva Foos, Annika Bruhn and Sarah Köhler are set to compete in Glasgow in the 4x200m freestyle relay, which left openings for other swimmers at this meet – a taper for the non-European-Championship swimmers.

So it was no surprise to have Annika Bruhn (1:58,65), Marie Pietruschka (1:58,83) and Reva Foos (1:59,76) on the podium tonight. 2017 German Champion Isabel Gose came in 7th, nonetheless she stands on top of the 2018 German leaderboard. Isabel Gose won the gold medal in the women’s 200m freestyle at the Junior European Championships two weeks ago in a time of 1:58,17 (personal-best time).

The line-up of the men’s 200m freestyle A-final contained the usual suspects including the four nominated swimmers for the European Champinships. Jacob Heidtmann, Damian Wierling, Henning Mühlleitner and Poul Zellmann will represent Germany in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Tonight, Marius Zobel was the only man who dipped under 1:48. He took the win in 1:47,92, a new lifetime-best. Poul Zellmann was clocked at 1:48,09 followed by Clemens Rapp in 1:48,67. Zobel won the silver medal in the 400m freestye on day 1 ot the competione, Zellmann took gold.

26-year old Jessica Steiger beat 16-year old Anna Elendt in the 200m breaststroke for the first time in a breaststroke event at this championships. Elendt won the 50m and 100m breaststroke on day 1 and 2, Steiger took the silver medal in both events. Today, Steiger got her hands to the wall first in a time of 2:27,07 (personal-best: 2:25,00). Elendt improved her personal record from 2:31,01 to 2:29,72.

The force wasn’t with Marco Koch in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Although he won in 2:08,97, this time only ranks him 7th in Europe at the moment. The German Head Coach Henning Lamberts required for a post-nomination for the European Championships an outstanding performance. He specified that the swimmers should make it on the podium in Glasgow. Koch holds the 200m breast short course world record (2:00,44). His lifetime-best in a 50m pool is listed with a time of 2:07,47. Max Pilger went for silver tonight, he was clocked at 2:13,80.

Alexandra Wenk made a huge step into the right direction. The 23-year old German record holder won the 100m butterfly in 58,89. Wenk took a break after the 2016 Olympic Games and afterwards suffered an injury for a long time. She entered the competition with a season-best time of 1:00,13, her German record is listed with 57,70. Aliena Schmidtke earned the silver medal in tonight’s A-final in 59,29 ahead of Angelina Köhler in 0:59,39.

Egyptian Mohamed Samy can call himself now a German International Champion. He was honoured as the winner in the men’s 50m backstroke. Samy recorded a time of 25,01. He was followed by Christian Diener (25,24) and Michael Schäffner (25,33).

Other events:

In the men’s 100m butterfly, it was again Ramon Klenz who made it on top of the podium. The 20-year old broke the 200m butterfly German National Record on day 1, won the 400m IM on day 2. He grabbed gold in the 100m fly with a new personal-best time (52,59). He improved his previous best by 0,8 seconds. Silver went to Eric Friese (52,85). Luca Nik Armbruster (born 2001) set a new German age-group record in the 100m butterfly in prelims. He ranked 6th in the A-final (53,59).

Laura Riedemann's perfomance in the 50m backstroke was worth the gold medal. She was ahead of the field in 28,29, Johanna Roas came in second in 28,40 ahead of Jenny Mensing (28,62).

