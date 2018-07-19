Ramon Klenz Breaks Michael Gross’ 32-Year-Old 200 Fly German Record

2018 International German Swimming Championships

The opening day of the 2018 International German Swimming Championships is in the books from Berlin, with the first finals session highlighted by the oldest men’s national record on the books falling by the wayside.

Six-time Olympic medalist Michael Gross swam a time of 1:56.24 in the 200 butterfly at the 1986 German Championships in Hannover, and that mark stood for 32 years until finally going down today.

Ramon Klenz came into the competition with a personal best of 1:57.50 from the Swim Cup in Eindhoven in April, but dropped a time of 1:55.76 in the final to drop Gross’ longstanding record by nearly half a second. That ranks the 19-year-old 11th in the world for the season, and 3rd among Europeans trailing only Hungarians Kristof Milak and Tamas Kenderesi.

David Thomasberger wasn’t far off of Gross’ record as well in placing 2nd, clocking 1:56.46 to lower his PB of 1:56.81 from last year, and Fynn Minuth, who competes with South Carolina in the NCAA, was 3rd in 1:57.86.

Klenz also broke the 19-and-under German junior record with that swim, and two more fell on the day.

Marius Zobel broke it in the men’s 400 free in a time of 3:49.03, finishing as the runner-up to Poul Zellmann (3:48.35) who successfully defended his national title from last year.

The third came in the men’s 50 breast, where Melvin Imoudu lowered his 27.51 from April in a time of 27.39 to win the event over former NCAA champion Fabian Schwingenschlogl (27.69) and veteran Christian vom Lehn (27.89).

OTHER EVENTS