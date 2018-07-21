Pickrem, Binnema Solidify Pan Pac Qualification At Day 3 Of CAN Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Sydney Pickrem added her name to the Canadian Pan Pac roster tonight on day 3 of their Trials in Edmonton, winning the women’s 200 IM in a time of 2:10.66. Pickrem’s season-best time of 2:09.92 ranks her 4th in the world.

Kelsey Wog from the University of Manitoba had a breakout swim to take 2nd, dropping over three seconds from her previous best time in 2:11.14. She, along with Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (2:12.60), got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:13.41, and will qualify for the Pan Pac team depending on the number of qualified swimmers at the end of the Trials.

Per the selection criteria, 2nd place finishers who achieve the ‘A’ standard will be added to the roster once the top two priorities are fulfilled (winners of every event, and then top-4 in 100/200 free). Once all 2nd place finishers under the cut are added, then 3rd place finishers can be added to the team. So far, there are 27 swimmers (including those two) who have met the qualifying criteria. The maximum number of swimmers on the roster is 32 (though the criteria also states the High Performance Director can add whomever he wants to the team, and that a team greater than 32 is possible).

The other swimmer adding their name to the roster on Friday was UBC’s Josiah Binnema, who won the men’s 100 butterfly in a big best time of 52.56. Binnema was also a member of Canada’s World Championship team last summer.

The other winners on the night, Mackenzie Padington, Jeremy Bagshaw, Penny Oleksiak and Javier Acevedo, have already made the team. Maggie MacNeil also swam under the ‘A’ standard in finishing as the runner-up to Oleksiak in the 100 fly, but is also already on the roster.

Canadians Who Have Met Pan Pac Qualifying Criteria Through Day 3 (27)