Pickrem, Binnema Solidify Pan Pac Qualification At Day 3 Of CAN Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- July 18-22, 2018
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Full Selection Criteria
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Sydney Pickrem added her name to the Canadian Pan Pac roster tonight on day 3 of their Trials in Edmonton, winning the women’s 200 IM in a time of 2:10.66. Pickrem’s season-best time of 2:09.92 ranks her 4th in the world.
Kelsey Wog from the University of Manitoba had a breakout swim to take 2nd, dropping over three seconds from her previous best time in 2:11.14. She, along with Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (2:12.60), got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:13.41, and will qualify for the Pan Pac team depending on the number of qualified swimmers at the end of the Trials.
Per the selection criteria, 2nd place finishers who achieve the ‘A’ standard will be added to the roster once the top two priorities are fulfilled (winners of every event, and then top-4 in 100/200 free). Once all 2nd place finishers under the cut are added, then 3rd place finishers can be added to the team. So far, there are 27 swimmers (including those two) who have met the qualifying criteria. The maximum number of swimmers on the roster is 32 (though the criteria also states the High Performance Director can add whomever he wants to the team, and that a team greater than 32 is possible).
The other swimmer adding their name to the roster on Friday was UBC’s Josiah Binnema, who won the men’s 100 butterfly in a big best time of 52.56. Binnema was also a member of Canada’s World Championship team last summer.
The other winners on the night, Mackenzie Padington, Jeremy Bagshaw, Penny Oleksiak and Javier Acevedo, have already made the team. Maggie MacNeil also swam under the ‘A’ standard in finishing as the runner-up to Oleksiak in the 100 fly, but is also already on the roster.
Canadians Who Have Met Pan Pac Qualifying Criteria Through Day 3 (27)
|Women
|Men
|Mackenzie Padington
|800 FR, 400 FR
|Markus Thormeyer
|
200 FR, 4×100 FR, 100 BK
|Taylor Ruck
|200 FR
|Alex Pratt
|4×200 FR
|Kayla Sanchez
|200 FR
|Javier Acevedo
|4×200 FR, 200 IM
|Penny Oleksiak
|200 FR, 100 FR, 100 FLY
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|
4×200 FR, 400 FR
|Rebecca Smith
|4×200 FR
|Richard Funk
|100 BR
|Kierra Smith
|100 BR
|Tristan Cote
|400 IM
|Emily Overholt
|400 IM
|Yuri Kisil
|100 FR
|Alexia Zevnik
|4×100 FR
|Ruslan Gaziev
|4×100 FR
|Kyla Leibel
|4×100 FR
|Owen Daly
|4×100 FR
|Maggie MacNeil
|4×100 FR, 100 FLY
|Mack Darragh
|200 FLY
|Mabel Zavaros
|200 FLY
|Peter Brothers
|1500 FR
|Kylie Masse
|100 BK
|Josiah Binnema
|100 FLY
|Sydney Pickrem
|200 IM
|Kelsey Wog
|200 IM
|Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson
|200 IM
Leave a Reply