2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 3 finals from the 2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials are set to get underway, featuring the 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

Among the names in the running to join the Pan Pac roster tonight are Sydney Pickrem, Sarah Darcel and Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson in the women’s 200 IM, and Josiah Binnema in the men’s 100 fly.

We’ll also see the likes of Penny Oleksiak in the women’s 100 fly, Mackenzie Padington in the women’s 400 free, and Javier Acevedo in the men’s 200 IM.

Women’s 400 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.57

19-year-old Mackenzie Padington and 21-year-old Kennedy Goss duked it out in the final of the women’s 400 free, with Padington holding the slight advantage early before Goss took over the lead heading into the final 100. Padington pushed back, and sealed the win with a 31.41 last 50 in a time of 4:11.56. This is her second victory of the meet, also winning the 800 free on day 1.

Goss was just over a second back in 4:12.66, and ultimately falls two seconds shy of the FINA ‘A’ standard which would’ve booked her a ticket to the Pan Pacs. She was also three tenths off her season-best from April.

15-year-old Emma O’Croinin of the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club continued her strong showing at the meet with a 3rd place finish in 4:15.31, improving her previous personal best of 4:17.17.

Men’s 400 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 3:48.15

Island Swimming’s Jeremy Bagshaw got out to a big lead early in the men’s 400 free, and managed to hold off the University of Calgary Swim Club’s Peter Brothers down the stretch to win in a time of 3:54.15. Bagshaw has been as fast as 3:49.52 this year, a time he did while placing 5th at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Like Bagshaw did in the 200 free on day 1, Brothers had already qualified for the team from last night’s 1500, and took 2nd here in 3:55.79. Nathan Beaudin-Bolduc from the University of Laval threw down a big best time to take 3rd in 3:56.53, using a big last 50 to overtake Tristan Cote (3:57.08) who was 4th.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48

Penny Oleksiak and Maggie MacNeil had a very tight race to the wall in the women’s 100 fly, with MacNeil actually making up some ground on the back half, but it was Oleksiak who got her hand on the wall first in a time of 58.37. MacNeil was 58.44 for 2nd, a new personal best, and both got under the FINA ‘A’ standard (though both already qualified for the Pan Pac team).

Danielle Hanus ran down Haley Black on the second 50 for 3rd, touching in 59.54 to Black’s 59.86.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29

Josiah Binnema, UBCSC, 52.56 Will Pisani, UNCAN, 53.17 Carson Olafson, UBCSC, 53.51

Women’s 200 IM Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:13.41

Men’s 200 IM Final