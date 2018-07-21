Ashley Twichell Swims 8:37 800 FR At NCS Senior Champs

2018 NCS LC Senior Championships

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Long Course Meters

Live Results

The 2018 North Carolina Swimming Senior Championships kicked of on Thursday, July 19th, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Long-time US Open Water star Ashley Twichell swam to victory in the women’s 800 free on day 1, posting an 8:37.94. She swam a very consistent race, posting 100 splits of 1:02.70, 1:05.32, 1:05.27, 1:05.42, 1:05.11, 1:05.03, 1:05.12, and 1:03.97 respectively. That time comes in as her 3rd fastest 800 of the year, 8.59 seconds off her season best of 8:29.35, which she swam at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series in March. Twichell is entered in the 800 free at Nationals next week, where she is seeded 5th.

Thomas Bretzmann (North Carolina Aquatic Club) took the men’s 800 with an 8:14.50. That time comes in as his 2nd fastest ever, just behind his personal best of 8:13.36, which he swam at Junior Nationals last year. Bretzmann swam an aggressive front half, hitting the 400 mark in 4:03.49 (58.26/1:01.27/1:01.45/1:02.51), and coming back a bit slower at 4:11.01 (1:02.52/1:03.27/1:03.17/1:02.05).

Noah Henderson (Star Aquatics) won the men’s 100 fly, posting a 54.84 to beat out runner-up Connor Long (Unattached), who swam a 55.09. Henderson was out in 25.60, and came back in 29.24 for his 3rd fastest time to date. Henderson’s personal best sits at 54.37 from last Summer’s Junior Nationals.

Other Event Winners From Day 2