9-Letter Athlete Olivia DeRodes Verbally Commits to Akron for Swimming

Fremont, Ohio’s Olivia DeRodes has announced she plans to swim for the University of Akron beginning in the 2019-20 season. There, she will join fellow verbal commits Alivia Farber, Alyssa Riker, and Rachel Schiffli in the Zips’ class of 2023.

DeRodes is a senior at Fremont Ross High School. She plays volleyball, swims and is a high jumper; she has represented her school at the state tournaments for swimming and track & field in each of the last two years. DeRodes holds schools record in the 500 freestyle and was part of the record-breaking quartets in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. She also established a school record in the high jump at 5-5.5 as a junior. In volleyball, like the other two sports, she earned varsity letters in each of her first three years. She was second-team all-TRAC and first-team all-district as a junior.

At the 2018 Ohio State High School Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, DeRodes competed in the 50 free and 500 free individually and swam legs on the 200 medley and 400 free relays. In the 50 free, she came within 2/100 of finaling, going 24.15 in prelims for 17th place. She finished 20th in the 500. DeRodes contributed a 23.42 anchor to Fremont Ross’s first podium finish in the medley relay; they finished 6th.

DeRodes does her club swimming with Sand Otter Swimming. She competed at Spire Sectionals this summer and wrapped up LCM season with new times in the 100 free, 400 free, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 52.89

200 free – 1:57.27

500 free – 5:06.36

100 fly – 59.97