McEvoy & Seebohm Veterans Among Young Aussie SC Worlds Line-up

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Now that the 3-day meet that was the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships has concluded in Melbourne, the 20-member roster has been named to represent the nation in Hangzhou at the Short Course World Championships this December.

Nicholas Brown, Abbey Harkin, Jorden Merrilees and Greyson Bell are among the new members of the squad, making their Australian Dolphins debut. But, they’ll join Aussie racing mainstays Emily Seebohm, Cameron McEvoy and Mitch Larkin.

Although they notched qualifying marks in one more event over the course of the competition, Aussies Kyle Chalmers, Jack McLoughlin, Lani Pallister, Elijah Winnington, Matthew Wilson, Emma McKeon and Laura Taylor have made themselves unavailable for selection due to training and/or competition plans.

20 swimmers also represented Australia at the 2016 edition of Short Course World Championships, which resulted in a modest 9th place finish in the overall medal table. The Aussies’ performance was marked by just 2 golds in the form of Mitch Larkin in the 100m back and Brittany Elmslie in the women’s 100m free.

Australian Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren said of this year’s line-up, “We are half way into the Olympic cycle so this team will get some good race experience and take a lot out of being on team and training and preparing with this group of athletes.

“It is great to have the leadership of some really experienced multi-campaigners like Emily, Cam, and Mitch. To have athletes with that experience on team is a real plus for everyone.

“It is also fantastic to see Cam McEvoy make a return to the Dolphins team after three months working with his new coach Chris Nesbit.

“Short Course is an event that is growing in attention internationally and we will face very tough competition in China from other nations who have well established short course swimmers.”

Coaches selected to join the team in China this December are David Lush of Brisbane Grammar, Dean Boxall of St. Peters Western, Chris Nesbit of TSS Aquatics and Scott Talbot of Nunawading.

The Australian Dolphins Short Course World Championship team is as follows: