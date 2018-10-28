Versatile McKenzie Grau Verbals to In-state Ohio Bobcats

Mason, Ohio’s McKenzie Grau has verbally committed to Ohio University for the class of 2023.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce that I will be pursuing my college swimming career at Ohio University in Athens. Thank you to my family, coaches and friends that have helped me pursue this goal along the way. Go Bobcats!💚🐾”

Grau swims for Mason High School and the club team Mason Manta Rays. She excels in a wide range of events. As an example, at the 2018 Ohio High School Division I Championships, she swam both the shortest and the longest events, placing 5th in the 50 free (23.61) and 16th in the 500 free (5:15.87). She also contributed to Mason’s 3rd-place 200 medley relay (23.48 anchor) and 2nd-place 200 free relay (23.90 leadoff), helping the Comets to secure the state title. In club swimming, Grau wrapped up her LCM season at NCSA Summer Championship, going best times in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 breast.

The Bobcats finished 1 point behind sixth-place Toledo at the 2018 MAC Championships. Grau would have scored in the B final of the 50 free and is just barely out of scoring position in the 100 breast and 200 breast (MAC only scores an A final and a B final).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.42

100 free – 52.23

200 free – 1:56.99

500 free – 5:01.02

200 IM – 2:06.01

100 breast – 1:05.61

200 breast – 2:22.73