NCAP’s Ryan Bookstein Announces Verbal Commitment to Towson

Ryan Bookstein, a senior at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to Towson University’s class of 2023. He will join Drew Munson in the Tigers’ class of 2023.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Towson University! The team dynamics and coaching staff made my decision an easy one to make.”

Bookstein swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. He specializes in mid-distance and distance events for freestyle, breaststroke, and IM, both in high school and in club swimming. At the 2018 Eastern Zone Long Course Championship in August, Bookstein swam to first place in the 200 breast (2:30.72) and A-finaled in the 100 breast (1:11.00 for 4th); 400 free (4:17.27 for 5th); and 200 IM (2:17.97 for 7th). All events were personal bests.

Bookstein had a big long course season with impressive year-over-year drops in his events. Throughout the summer he improved his 1500 free by 36.2 seconds, 200 IM by 16, 800 free by 12.5, 400 free by 11.6, 200 free by 5.1, 200 breast by 5.1, 100 free by 2.6, and 100 breast by 2.1. While he is still out of scoring range in SCY at the CAA conference level (the CAA only scores 2 finals), a few time drops like he experienced this summer would put him right in the mix.

Top SCY times:

200 free: 1:46.48

500 free: 4:44.02

1000 free: 9:45.81

200 breast: 2:11.52

400 IM: 4:15.48