Kansas Earns Verbal Commitment from Colorado’s Amelie Lessing

Boulder, Colorado’s Amelie Lessing has verbally committed to the University of Kansas in the class of 2023. She will suit up for the Jayhawks with Autumn Looney and Mackenzie Bravence in the fall of 2019.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Kansas. I feel that this school is the perfect fit for me, both athletically and academically. I consider the team to be a family away from home, not too far away from Colorado! This school has so much to offer and I can’t wait to begin my college career at KU in 2019!”

Lessing is a senior at Boulder’s Fairview High School. She is an IM, fly, and distance free specialist and was an A finalist in both the 200 IM (5th with 2:07.80) and 500 free (3rd with 5:09.16) at the 2018 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships last February. She also anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (53.32). In club swimming, where she represents Flatiron Athletic Club, she is a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. At Mount Hood Sectionals this summer, she was runner-up in both the 200m fly and 400m IM, and she won the consolation final of the 100m fly with a PB of 1:02.81.

Kansas finished 3rd, just 27.5 points behind second-place West Virginia, at the 2018 Big 12 Championships. Lessing’s top times would have added to the Jayhawks’ total by scoring in the A finals of the 200 fly and 400 IM, the B finals of the 500 free and 200 IM, and the C final of the 100 fly. Her best 1650 time would have scored at #6.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:21.12

200 IM – 2:04.81

200 fly – 2:03.65

100 fly – 56.58

1650 free – 16:54.45

1000 free – 10:19.42

500 free – 4:57.63