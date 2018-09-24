MSHSAA Class 1 Record-holder Autumn Looney Verbals to Kansas

Autumn Looney, a senior at St. Charles High School in St. Charles, Missouri, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2019-20.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kansas!! I am grateful for the opportunity to swim with such a great team! Rock Chalk🔴🔵”

At the inaugural MSHSAA Girls’ Class 1 State Championship in February 2018, Looney picked up Swimmer of the Meet honors after claiming victory in both the 50 free (23.73) and 100 fly (54.99, a new Class 1 record). As a sophomore, she placed 5th in the 50 free (24.00) and 9th in the 100 free (52.00).

Looney does her year-round swimming with Rec Plex Sharks Swim Team. At Rochester Futures this summer she won the B finals of the 100 free and 100 fly and the C final of the 200 fly, picking up a PB in the 100 fly. At Jenks she improved her LCM 100 free and 50/200 fly, while all her best SCY times are from this spring.

Looney will arrive just after Kansas flyer Haley Bishop graduates after the 2018-19 season. She would have joined Bishop in the B final of the 100 fly at 2018 Big 12 Championships. She also would have scored in the B final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 50 free and 100 free. Looney will have two seasons with Ellie Flanagan, the top Jayhawk in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 100 fly – 54.99
  • 200 fly – 2:04.26
  • 50 free – 23.57
  • 100 free – 51.56
  • 200 free – 1:53.37

