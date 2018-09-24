2x CIF-San Diego D2 Champ Joshua He Verbally Commits to Nearby Tritons

Joshua He has opted to remain in his hometown of San Diego, California to swim for the UCSD Tritons in 2019-20.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of California San Diego. I am thankful for all that have supported me through this process and I’m very glad to have found my “new” home. The incredible academics program combined with coach David Marsh and Marko Djordjevic’s swim program has made me feel comfortable to join them and start a new chapter in my life. Go Tritons!”

He is a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School, the 2018 CIF San Diego Section Division II Boys champions. He contributed a pair of individual victories in the 200 IM (1:52.39) and 100 breast (57.04) as well as stints on the winning 200 medley relay (25.81 breaststroke split) and runner-up 400 free relay (46.36 anchor). In club swimming he represents Rancho San Dieguito and while all his best SCY times date from 2017, he had a strong 2018 long course season and improved in the 50/100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. He wrapped up his summer at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine where he competed in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM.

He would have been the fourth Triton in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2018 PCSC Championships. He also would have scored in the A finals of the 200 IM and 400 IM and the B final of the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.51

200 breast – 2:05.41

100 fly – 51.29

200 IM – 1:52.39

400 IM – 4:07.65