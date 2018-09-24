Georgia’s Schedule Features January Duals With Harvard, Texas

Led by a pair of juniors in Veronica Burchill on the women’s side and Javier Acevedo on the men’s side, the Georgia Bulldogs will prepare for a home-pool 2019 SEC Championships by racing a tough slate of opponents. Fortunately for head coach Jack Bauerle‘s combined program, the majority of those competitions will be at home in Athens’ Gabrielsen Natatorium – with 5-of-7 dual meets at home plus the Georgia Fall Invitational at the end of November and SEC’s in February.

The Bulldogs kick things off with a trio of SEC foes, starting with a women’s only dual meet with Arkansas on October 13th in Fayetteville, AR. After a week off, they will head back home to face the Florida Gators on October 26th and South Carolina Gamecocks on November 3rd.

Following a November lull, the Bulldogs will ramp it back up after Thanksgiving with their annual Georgia Fall Invitational from November 29th – December 1st. In the past, this meet has served as an opportunity for some swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championships and/or taper a little bit to recover from fall training and gauge where they are heading into the 2nd half of the season. They will also play host to the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 4th – January 6th.

To kick off the new year, the Bulldogs will take on Harvard at home on Monday, January 7th and turn right around to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, January 12th. Following a week off, they will head to Knoxville to challenge the Vols on January 26th and come back to Athens for a dual with Emery on February 2nd – their last regular season dual meet.

Gabrielsen Natatorium has always provided a strong home pool advantage (and then some) for the Georgia women. Up until 2017, the Bulldog women held a 22-year home dual meet winning streak. That streak was snapped in January 2017 by the Texas Longhorns.

As mentioned, the 2019 SEC Championships will be in Athens from Tuesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 23rd. The women’s NCAA Championships will be in Austin, TX from Wednesday, March 20th to Saturday, March 23rd. The men’s NCAA Championships, also in Austin, TX, will be held Wednesday, March 27th to Saturday, March 30th.

For the full schedule, see below.

2018-2019 Swimming & Diving Schedule