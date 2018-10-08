Mackenzie Bravence Sends Verbal Commitment to In-state Jayhawks

Mackenzie Bravence from Overland Park, Kansas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2019-20. She will join Autumn Looney in the class of 2023. Bravence swims for Kansas City Blazers and Olathe East High School.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Kansas!! Special thanks to my family, coaches and teammates who helped me make my dreams come true! Can’t wait to be a Jayhawk!! Rock Chalk💙❤️”

Bravence finished 4th in the 200 free (1:54.30) and 5th in the 100 back (57.99) at the 2018 KSHSAA 6A Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships. She broke the school record in the 100 back with 57.94 at the Sunflower League Championship prelims, but her best times come from Columbia Sectionals in March. There she finaled in the 50/100/200 back and earned PBs in all 3 backstrokes plus the 50 free. Her top 100/200 free times come from 2017 Winter Juniors. In long course season, between Jenks Sectionals and NCSA Summer Championship she improved her LCM times in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.88

100 back – 57.75

200 back – 2:04.76

200 free – 1:53.57

100 free – 53.02

50 free – 24.74

