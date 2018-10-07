Kolesnikov’s Speedy 48.17 Lead-Off Snagged Russian Gold

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule/Results
- Entries
There were only 3 finals contested on the first night in Buenos Aires, with the men’s 400m free, women’s 200m IM and the mixed 4 x 100m freestyle relay vying for medals.
Hungary’s one-to-watch, Kristof Milak, made things happen in the men’s 400m free, taking the gold in a time of 3:48.08 to grant his nation the first swimming gold of these Games.
The nation of Israel was the next one on the board with a gold, as Anastasia Gorbenko cranked out a new national record time of 2:12.88 to take the women’s 200m IM by over a second.
Finally, it was the Russian mixed squad, led by Kliment Kolesnikov, who closed the night with a wicked-fast gold medal-garnering 4 x 100m freestyle relay. The foursome of Kolesnikov, Andri Minakov, Polina Egorova and Elizaveta Klevanovich combined for a winning mark of 3:28.50, with Kolesnikov smoking an opening split of 48.17, a new lifetime best.
Through just 3 medal events, the medal standings are as follows:
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Russia
|1
|1
|Israel
|1
|1
|Hungary
|1
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|Serbia
|1
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|France
|1
|1
|China
|1
|1
Is this SCM or LCM?
LCM