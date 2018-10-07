15-Year-Old Anastasia Gorbenko Smashes Israeli Record In 200 IM

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

October 6th-18th, 2018

Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

At just 15 years old, Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko has claimed Gold at the Youth Olympic Games in the women’s 200 IM, and has done so in a new Israel National Record. She took the top seed in prelims with a 2:14.74. She then took Gold in finals tonight with a 2:12.88. She split the race quickly all the way through, going 29.31, 34.12, 38.06, and 31.39 respectively. The only split of hers that was slower in finals than it was in prelims was breast, where she split 37.98 in prelims. That time marks the 6th fastest 200 IM by an 18 & under in the 2018 calendar year, and is the youngest swimmer in that top 6.

The Israeli Record stood at 2:13.29, which was set by Amit Ivry in the 2012 London Olympics. Ivry still holds Israeli Records in the 100 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, and 100 breast.

Gorbenko still has a pretty full schedule at the Youth Olympic Games, set to swim the 200 back, 200 breast, and 100 free. The versatility of that schedule shows off why she’s such a good 200 IM’er.