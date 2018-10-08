Freya Rayner Splits 21.9 50 Free At Ohio State Intrasquad

OHIO STATE INTRASQUAD (SCARLET AND GRAY)

Friday, October 5th

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Short Course Yards

Results

Ohio State held its annual Scarlet and gray Intrasquad meet this past weekend, with Gray overcoming Scarlet 274-257. The meet features unique events, including the 100 IM, 25 free, 50s of the strokes, 150s of the strokes, and the 300 and 600 free.

Ohio State’s freshmen breaststrokers threw down impressive times in the men’s 150 breast. Stefano Batista won the event with a 1:27.34, followed very closely by Jason Mathews, who finished in 1:27.46. Those times would have very likely translated into sub-2:00 performances if it had been a 200. They also were very quick in the 50 breast, where Mathews won in 25.04, followed by sophomore Evan McFadden (25.63), and Batista (25.76).

Henrique Painhas won the men’s 150 backstroke with a 1:16.82. He posted 50 splits of 24.82, 26.01, and 25.99. If it had been a 200, he likely would have been sub-1:45, a good performance for the early season. Kathrin Demler took the women’s 150 back in a 1:24.78, posting 50 splits of 27.11, 28.46, and 29.21.

Canada-native freshman Ruslan Gaziev took the 25 and 50 frees. in the 25, Gaziev, a World Junior Championships finalist, went 9.20. In the 50, he posted a qjuick 19.95, leading a pretty deep sprint squad filled with 7 20-point performances.

Freya Rayner took the took the women’s 25 free and 50 fly. In the 25, Rayner swam a 10.60. She then led off the 200 free relay with a 22.60. In the 50 fly, Rayner posted a 24.55, and she split 21.94 anchoring the 200 medley relay.

Ben Sugar posted impressive performances in the 50 back and 100 IM. Sugar swam a 22.07 to win the 50 back, only slightly slower than his 22.04 lead-off on the 200 medley relay. He also won the 100 IM, nearly breaking :50 with a 50.04.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming & diving team competed in the annual Scarlet and Gray meet on Friday afternoon at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The intrasquad event came down to the last race, when Gray defeated Scarlet, 274-257.

Gray started the meet by dominating the competition, winning both the men and women’s 200 Medley Relay. The squad continued rolling with Nick Hogsed winning the 600 Free, Georgia White taking the win in the 150 Free and Matthew Abeysinghe finishing in first in the men’s 150 Free. Marianne Kahmann and Ben Sugar both won the 50 Back, continuing the team’s win streak.

Hanna Gresser swayed the momentum for the Scarlet, winning the 50 Breast, and Jason Mathews followed her lead. Kathrin Demler and Henrique Painhas claimed wins in the 150 Fly for the Scarlet team, racking up points.

The Gray team stormed back in the Freestyle sprints with Freya Rayner, Maria Coy and Ruslan Gaziev on the roster.

The Scarlet team was not giving up without a fight. Demler won her second race of the evening with the 150 Back, as did Painhas on the men’s side. Gresser took her second win in the 150 Breast, while Stefano Batista claimed victory for the men’s 150 Breast. Molly Kowal, already the 600 Free winner early on in the race, continued with a win in the 300 Free.

Gray went on to win three straight events, and the Scarlet and Gray split wins in the 100 IM, leaving it a tight race going into the 200 Free Relay. The Gray women’s squad of Rayner, Coy, Amanda Palutsis and Katie Trace came in first. In a thrilling final race for the swimmers, the Scarlet men’s team of Sem Andreis, Andrew Loy, Michael Lynch and Josef Pohlmann upset the Gray team of Abeysinghe, Mossimo Chavez, Gaziev and Paul DeLakis.

With the win on the line for both teams, the divers came in for a mixed 6×25 Free Relay. While the Scarlet squad came in first, a shocking turn of events disqualified the team for an early takeoff, leaving the Gray team with the win, 274-257.

Ohio State returns to regular competition next weekend, hosting Texas A&M and Louisville on Oct 12-13 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.