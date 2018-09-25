Distance Freestyler Drew Munson Verbally Commits to In-state Towson

Drew Munson, a senior at Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to Towson University’s class of 2023.

“I chose Towson because of how welcoming the team and coaching staff were. I am excited to learn and improve in the classroom and in the pool. Can’t wait to be a tiger!!”

Munson swims year-round for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. In both high school and club swimming he focuses on the longer end of the freestyle range, and yet when called upon, he swims sprints. At the 2018 Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League Championships in February, Munson competed in the 50/100 free events for Good Counsel. The next week at Metros he swam the 200 free (1:43.89 for 11th) and 500 free (4:39.59 for 5th), both lifetime bests.

Munson had a strong summer which he wrapped up with new times in the 50/100/200/400/800 free at Eastern Zones.

Top SCY times:

1650 – 16:08.29

1000 free – 9:37.57

500 free – 4:39.59

200 free – 1:43.89

400 IM – 4:11.48

I'm excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Towson University. I'd like to thank my friends, family, teammates, and coaches. Can’t wait for the next 4 years! Go tigers!! pic.twitter.com/zQeiZKUHAI — Drew Munson (@dmuns15) September 23, 2018