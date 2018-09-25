Distance Freestyler Drew Munson Verbally Commits to In-state Towson

Drew Munson, a senior at Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, has announced his verbal commitment to Towson University’s class of 2023.

“I chose Towson because of how welcoming the team and coaching staff were. I am excited to learn and improve in the classroom and in the pool. Can’t wait to be a tiger!!”

Munson swims year-round for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. In both high school and club swimming he focuses on the longer end of the freestyle range, and yet when called upon, he swims sprints. At the 2018 Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League Championships in February, Munson competed in the 50/100 free events for Good Counsel. The next week at Metros he swam the 200 free (1:43.89 for 11th) and 500 free (4:39.59 for 5th), both lifetime bests.

Munson had a strong summer which he wrapped up with new times in the 50/100/200/400/800 free at Eastern Zones.

Top SCY times:

  • 1650 – 16:08.29
  • 1000 free – 9:37.57
  • 500 free – 4:39.59
  • 200 free – 1:43.89
  • 400 IM – 4:11.48

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Matthew Cohen

I know him

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 seconds ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!