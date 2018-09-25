GA Tech, Federal Way To Host 2019 U.S. Winter Jr. Nationals Dec. 11-14

2019 Winter Jr. Nationals East

December 11th-14th, 2019

McAuley Aquatic Center (GA Tech), Atlanta, GA

2019 Winter Jr. Nationals West

December 11th-14th, 2019

Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

The dates and locations for the U.S. Winter Jr. Nationals East and West meets have been decided by USA Swimming, with the East meet taking place December 11-14th at Georgia Tech, and the West meet taking place the same dates in Federal Way, Washington.

The East meet will be taking place just 4 days after the Winter Nationals meet concludes at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. McAuley Aquatic Center‘s state-of-the-art facility is a regular host for prime-time national and international meets, and it was originally built for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

The West meet, held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, WA, will be taking place at the same time. Weyerhaeuser is also a state-of-the-art facility, which is a regular host of Speedo Sectionals and LSC Championship meets, and has hosted the US Diving Olympic Trials, NCAA Championships, Pac-12 Championships, Winter Nationals, and Jr. Nationals.

It hasn’t been announced whether the Jr. Nationals meets will be contested in Short Course Yards or Long Course Meters. Since the meets will be taking place during the 2020 Olympic Trials qualifying period, it’s possible the Jr. Nats will be swum LCM, or at least finals may be swum LCM. However, it’s also possible the Junior meets will be contested entirely in SCY, and Winter Nationals will be contested in LCM.

USA Swimming has announced that their target for the 2020 OT is 1200-1400 swimmers, a significant decrease from the 1700+ that competed in both 2012 and 2016. That means we can expect faster Olympic Trials cuts for 2020.